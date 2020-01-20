Annette Bening & Bill Nighy Fall Out Of Love In Emotional 'Hope Gap' - Watch The Trailer

Monday, 20 January 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Bill Nighy makes a dramatic exit from Annette Bening in the new trailer for their movie, Hope Gap. The movie is an “intimate, intense and loving story that charts the life of Grace (Bening), shocked to learn her husband (Nighy) is leaving her for another after 29 years of marriage, and the ensuing emotional fallout [...] 👓 View full article

