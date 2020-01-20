Annette Bening & Bill Nighy Fall Out Of Love In Emotional 'Hope Gap' - Watch The Trailer
Monday, 20 January 2020 () Bill Nighy makes a dramatic exit from Annette Bening in the new trailer for their movie, Hope Gap. The movie is an “intimate, intense and loving story that charts the life of Grace (Bening), shocked to learn her husband (Nighy) is leaving her for another after 29 years of marriage, and the ensuing emotional fallout [...]
Annette Bening, Josh O'Connor, Bill Nighy and more star in the first trailer for 'Hope Gap'. A couple's visit with their son takes a dramatic turn when the father tells him he plans on leaving his mother. This trailer is in HD.
Hope Gap Trailer - The intimate, intense and loving story of 'Hope Gap' charts the life of Grace (Annette Bening), shocked to learn her husband (Bill Nighy) is leaving her for another after 29 years of..
Hope Gap Movie -Official Trailer - Roadside Attractions - Plot synopsis: The intimate, intense and loving story of HOPE GAP charts the life of Grace (Annette Bening), shocked to learn her husband (Bill..