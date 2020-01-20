Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Renee Zellweger & Catherine Zeta Jones Have 'Chicago' Reunion at SAG Awards 2020!

Just Jared Monday, 20 January 2020 ()
It was a Chicago reunion at the 2020 SAG Awards last night! Catherine Zeta Jones and Renee Zellweger reunited at the annual event, where they both won for their work in the movie musical all the way back in 2003, seventeen years ago! Renee won the Best Actress SAG Award for her work in Chicago [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Hollywood superstars arrive for the SAG awards

Hollywood superstars arrive for the SAG awards 00:59

 Oscar-winners Renee Zellweger, Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones were among Hollywood A-listers who walked the silver carpet at the Screen Actors Guild awards (SAG) on Sunday (January 19) evening in Los Angeles.

Recent related videos from verified sources

'Parasite' Takes Top Screen Actors Guild Award, Phoenix And Zellweger Oscar Front-Runners After Wins [Video]'Parasite' Takes Top Screen Actors Guild Award, Phoenix And Zellweger Oscar Front-Runners After Wins

"Parasite's" best ensemble cast win marked the first time that honor -- SAG's equivalent of a Best Picture Award -- went to a foreign-language film.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:33Published

Most Jaw-Dropping Moments From The 2020 SAG Awards [Video]Most Jaw-Dropping Moments From The 2020 SAG Awards

ET Canada’s Cheryl Hickey brings you the most jaw-dropping moments on and off the silver carpet at the 2020 SAG Awards, from “Parasite” nabbing the award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 04:00Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Renee Zellweger Takes Home Best Actress Award for 'Judy' at Critics' Choice Awards 2020!

Renee Zellweger is one of the night’s big winners! The 50-year-old actress took home the award for Best Actress for her role in Judy at the 2020 Critics’...
Just Jared

Alexander Skarsgard & Margot Robbie Had Another 'Tarzan' Reunion at the SAG Awards!

There was a reunion at the 2020 SAG Awards that you might have missed! The Legend of Tarzan stars Alexander Skarsgard and Margot Robbie, who were both nominated...
Just Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

kassidyalucas

Kass RT @keatonkildebell: don’t let the obsession with brad pitt and jennjfer aniston’s photo op at the sag awards distract you from the fact th… 2 minutes ago

brentlomas

Brent Lomas Gays, did we ever find out why Queen Latifah joined Catherine Zeta Jones for "I Move On" at the 2003 Academy Awards… https://t.co/L5oJiT8ni6 46 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.