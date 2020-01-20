Renee Zellweger & Catherine Zeta Jones Have 'Chicago' Reunion at SAG Awards 2020!
Monday, 20 January 2020 () It was a Chicago reunion at the 2020 SAG Awards last night! Catherine Zeta Jones and Renee Zellweger reunited at the annual event, where they both won for their work in the movie musical all the way back in 2003, seventeen years ago! Renee won the Best Actress SAG Award for her work in Chicago [...]
Oscar-winners Renee Zellweger, Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones were among Hollywood A-listers who walked the silver carpet at the Screen Actors Guild awards (SAG) on Sunday (January 19) evening in Los Angeles.