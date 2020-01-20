Global  

The first title track from Shikara titled Mar Jaayein Hum is out now!

Mid-Day Monday, 20 January 2020 ()
After the special preview of Shikara from the makers to mark the 30 year anniversary of the Exodus, the first song from the movie titled Mar Jaayein Hum is out now!

The song is beautifully sung by Papon & Shradha Mishra, with soulful lyrics by Irshad Kamil under the banner of Zee Music Company and produced by Vinod Chopra...
