The first title track from Shikara titled Mar Jaayein Hum is out now! Monday, 20 January 2020 ( 1 day ago )

After the special preview of Shikara from the makers to mark the 30 year anniversary of the Exodus, the first song from the movie titled Mar Jaayein Hum is out now!



The song is beautifully sung by Papon & Shradha Mishra, with soulful lyrics by Irshad Kamil under the banner of Zee Music Company and produced by Vinod Chopra... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this ♡ divinity ♡ RT @PSYCHOYERl: @seulgispsycho TAEYANG FROM SF9!! they just had a comeback w the title track good guy and got their first two wins from it… 1 hour ago James West The first Herbie Hancock recording after leaving the 2nd Great Quintet, the 7th for Blue Note , and the the final,… https://t.co/TJXUVpMusj 3 hours ago owen @seulgispsycho TAEYANG FROM SF9!! they just had a comeback w the title track good guy and got their first two wins… https://t.co/OiFaXDhnZJ 7 hours ago zeu is seeing svt tbh it's the svt title track that sounds so different from the others. i have no idea how to explain it. and the me… https://t.co/hjqxV0OWuO 8 hours ago Brian K Whoa! Just noticed that the video for A Girl Called Eddy's (Neptune, NJ's Erin Moran) "Been Around," the title trac… https://t.co/1SZKzzxJfk 11 hours ago 🦙 RT @SMTOWNGLOBAL: #SOHLHEE, a solo musician from #SMEntertainment’s subsidiary label All I Know Music(#AIKM), will make her debut with her… 11 hours ago kenny summit First drop of 2020 for Good For You Records A really 3 track EP from Kris Ramea PRE-ORDERS available now exclusivel… https://t.co/sEwzxMS3Kj 14 hours ago dC First Full Album on Distribution ! Features from Erik Botelho on the beats & Katelyn Alexandra Evans on the title t… https://t.co/0m6qKAgCnT 14 hours ago