Monday, 20 January 2020 ( 1 day ago )

A little while after Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie called it quits, rumours of Pitt and ex Jennifer Aniston getting back together started doing the rounds. Which was expected, since both Pitt and Aniston fell in love when they were quite young, and since then have remained the epitome of the perfect couple. Brad Pitt and Jennifer... 👓 View full article