Tanhaji box office collection: The period drama is on a roll; earns Rs 167 crore in 10 days

Mid-Day Monday, 20 January 2020 ()
Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, starring Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Kajol, Sharad Kelkar, and others has been doing pretty good business at the box office since its release on January 10. The period drama, which clashed with Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak, hasn't slowed down and collections have only gone up in the second week.

The...
'Tanhaji' box office collection day 12

Ajay Devgn's latest outing 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' is running successfully at the box office and looks adamant to create new box office records as well....
IndiaTimes

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior box office collection day 14 early estimates: Ajay Devgn-Saif Ali Khan's film will enter the Rs 200 crore club today

Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior marks the Bollywood directorial debut of Om Raut. It also stars Kajol, Saif Ali Khan, Sharad Kelkar and Luke Kenny in...
Bollywood Life

