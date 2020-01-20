Tanhaji box office collection: The period drama is on a roll; earns Rs 167 crore in 10 days
Monday, 20 January 2020 () Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, starring Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Kajol, Sharad Kelkar, and others has been doing pretty good business at the box office since its release on January 10. The period drama, which clashed with Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak, hasn't slowed down and collections have only gone up in the second week.
