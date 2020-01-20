Global  

Guy Ritchie goes back to gangland with Colin Farrell in 'The Gentlemen'

Mid-Day Monday, 20 January 2020 ()
Mathew McConaughey, Michelle Dockery, Colin Farrell, Hugh Grant, Henry Golding, Charlie Hunnam and Jeremy Strong round out the cast in the latest film from Guy Ritchie, who has past been in the director's chair for genre classics such as Snatch and Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels. Originally from Ireland, Colin Farrell who...
News video: The Gentlemen movie - Weed Portrait

The Gentlemen movie - Weed Portrait 01:10

 The Gentlemen movie - Weed Portrait - In Theaters January 24, 2020 From writer/director Guy Ritchie comes THE GENTLEMEN, a star-studded sophisticated action comedy. THE GENTLEMEN follows American expat Mickey Pearson (Matthew McConaughey) who built a highly profitable marijuana empire in London....

The Gentlemen Movie - Behind the scenes [Video]The Gentlemen Movie - Behind the scenes

The Gentlemen Movie - Behind the scenes Plot synopsis: From writer/director Guy Ritchie comes The Gentlemen, a star-studded sophisticated action comedy. The Gentlemen follows American expat Mickey..

'The Gentlemen' Auteur Guy Ritchie [Video]'The Gentlemen' Auteur Guy Ritchie

Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, and the cast of "The Gentlemen" discuss the distinct style of director Guy Ritchie. From his rhythmic dialogue to his unique sense of humour, the auteur is able to..

Matthew McConaughey Charting a bloody tur in Guy Ritchie's 'The Gentlemen'

Guy Ritchie revisits his London gangster-comedy plot with Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Hugh Grant and Colin Farrell caught in a complicated sale of a...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Bollywood Life

Colin Farrell Confirms on 'Ellen' He Starts Shooting 'The Batman' in Two Weeks!

Colin Farrell makes an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing Wednesday (January 22) and confirms his role in the upcoming movie The Batman! “I’m...
Just Jared

