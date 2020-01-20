Global  

Read Halsey's Sweet Birthday Message for Her 'Darling' Evan Peters

Just Jared Monday, 20 January 2020 ()
Halsey wrote a very sweet birthday message to her boyfriend Evan Peters! “happy birthday darling. I can’t imagine a world without you in it,” she posted on her Instagram, along with a photobooth strip of her and her beau, who turns 33 years old today. Halsey and Evan Peters have remained very quiet about their [...]
Evan Peters dated a lot of famous ladies before Halsey

Evan Peters dated a lot of famous ladies before Halsey

 From Lindsay Lohan to Emma Roberts, here's everyone Evan Peters has dated in Hollywood.

