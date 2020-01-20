Justin Bieber Counts Down to Upcoming Docu-Series 'Seasons': See the Teaser

Justin Bieber Releases New Single 'Get Me' With Kehlani, Miley Cyrus on Why She Didn't Get Invited to Grammys & More | Billboard Nicki Minaj is a monster on new Meghan Trainor single, Justin Bieber announces album release date, and Miley Cyrus knows why she didn't get an invite to the Grammys. Credit: Billboard News Duration: 03:46Published 2 hours ago