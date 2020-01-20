Global  

Justin Bieber Counts Down to Upcoming Docu-Series 'Seasons': See the Teaser

Billboard.com Monday, 20 January 2020 ()
Justin Bieber kicked off the week with a reminder that the premiere of his YouTube Originals documentary series, Justin Bieber: Seasons, is just...
Justin Bieber Releases New Single 'Get Me' With Kehlani, Miley Cyrus on Why She Didn't Get Invited to Grammys & More | Billboard [Video]Justin Bieber Releases New Single 'Get Me' With Kehlani, Miley Cyrus on Why She Didn't Get Invited to Grammys & More | Billboard

Nicki Minaj is a monster on new Meghan Trainor single, Justin Bieber announces album release date, and Miley Cyrus knows why she didn't get an invite to the Grammys.

Duration: 03:46

Selena Gomez Opens Up About Relationship With Justin Bieber [Video]Selena Gomez Opens Up About Relationship With Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez opened up about her relationship with ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber. According to CNN, she said she experienced emotional abuse during their time together. The singer said she found strength..

Duration: 00:32


Justin Bieber Shoots a Music Video With Kids at Daycare in Los Angeles

Justin Bieber films a new music video at a daycare! The “10,000 Hours” crooner had fun spending time with the kids on Friday (January 24) in Los Angeles. He...
Just Jared Jr Also reported by •Just Jared, Billboard.com, E! Online

Here's How to Watch Justin Bieber's New YouTube Docuseries

On Monday (Jan. 27), Justin Bieber premiered the first episode of his new YouTube Originals docuseries, Justin Bieber: Seasons. The 10-episode series...
Billboard.com

