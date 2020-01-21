Halsey Reveals She Wrote Her First Love Song For Ex-Boyfriend Yungblud Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Halsey is leaving it all on the table. The 25-year-old star recently opened up about her previous relationship with British musician, Yungblud (whose real name is Dominic Richard... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related videos from verified sources Halsey’s heartfelt birthday tribute to boyfriend Evan Peters Halsey’s heartfelt birthday tribute to boyfriend Evan Peters The 'American Horror Story' star turned 33 on 20 January and to celebrate the occasion, his girlfriend and signer Halsey posted a sweet.. Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 00:55Published 5 days ago Top 5 Celebrity Couples of 2019 Top 5 Celebrity Couples of 2019. As 2019 comes to an end, here's a look back at the five best couples of this year!. 1. Halsey and Evan Peters. After being spotted getting cozy at Six Flags in.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:16Published on December 26, 2019 You Might Like

Tweets about this