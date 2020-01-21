Global  

Anna Cathcart & Lauren Orlando Are An Iconic Duo on 'Girls' Life' Double Cover

Just Jared Jr Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
Anna Cathcart and Lauren Orlando are the perfect BFF duo on the cover of the February/March issue of Girls’ Life! In the issue, which marked the mag’s first ever editorial double cover, the girls opened up about becoming friends last year. Here’s what Anna and Lauren had to share with the mag: Anna on sliding [...]
