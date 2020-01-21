Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Former NBA Star Delonte West Is Captured in Video Getting Beaten Up in the Streets

AceShowbiz Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
In another video, which is allegedly taken in Washington D.C., the former Boston Celtics player says that someone approached him with a gun when he was walking down the streets.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Published < > Embed
News video: Md. Police Officer Recorded Video Showing Aftermath Of Fight Appearing To Involve Former NBA Player Delonte West, Police Say

Md. Police Officer Recorded Video Showing Aftermath Of Fight Appearing To Involve Former NBA Player Delonte West, Police Say 00:29

 Prince George's County Police Department officials are investigating after a video showing the aftermath of a fight appearing to involve a former NBA player was recorded by one of its police officers and ended up on social media.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Delonte West's Former Coach and Teammate React After He Was Beaten in Viral Video [Video]Delonte West's Former Coach and Teammate React After He Was Beaten in Viral Video

Delonte West's Former Coach and Teammate React After He Was Beaten in Viral Video Video footage of former NBA star Delonte West being attacked, yelling incoherently and sitting handcuffed on a..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:43Published

Phil Martelli, Jameer Nelson Offering Support To Former St. Joe’s Star Delonte West After Troubling Video Goes Viral [Video]Phil Martelli, Jameer Nelson Offering Support To Former St. Joe’s Star Delonte West After Troubling Video Goes Viral

Phil Martelli and Jameer Nelson are offering support after a troubling video purportedly showing former Saint Joseph’s University basketball star Delonte West went viral on social media. Katie..

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:35Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Video shows former NBA player Delonte West being beaten

Maryland police are investigating how one of the clips, allegedly recorded by an officer, was released to the public.
CBS News

Disturbing Video Allegedly Shows Former NBA Star Delonte West After Being Beaten

It's tragic
Daily Caller

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.