Ozzy Osbourne Details His Health Battle, Calls 2019 the Worst Year of His Life
Tuesday, 21 January 2020 () Ozzy Osbourne is opening up about his “painful” 2019 due to the health battle he’s been facing. The 71-year-old Black Sabbath rocker had to delay his tour when he fell in the bathroom at his home in February. Ozzy says that 2019 was “the worst, longest, most painful, miserable year of my life.” “When I [...]
