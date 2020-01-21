Global  

Ozzy Osbourne Details His Health Battle, Calls 2019 the Worst Year of His Life

Tuesday, 21 January 2020
Ozzy Osbourne Details His Health Battle, Calls 2019 the Worst Year of His LifeOzzy Osbourne is opening up about his “painful” 2019 due to the health battle he’s been facing. The 71-year-old Black Sabbath rocker had to delay his tour when he fell in the bathroom at his home in February. Ozzy says that 2019 was “the worst, longest, most painful, miserable year of my life.” “When I [...]
News video: Ozzy Osbourne Reveals 'Worst, Longest, Most Painful, Miserable Year of My Life' on 'GMA' | Billboard News

Ozzy Osbourne Reveals 'Worst, Longest, Most Painful, Miserable Year of My Life' on 'GMA' | Billboard News 02:05

 In fact, it was the "worst, longest, most painful, miserable year of my life," Osbourne told Good Morning America in a sneak peek of an interview slated to air on Tuesday morning (Jan. 21).

Ozzy Osbourne Reveals Parkinson’s Diagnosis [Video]Ozzy Osbourne Reveals Parkinson’s Diagnosis

Ozzy Osbourne opens up about his 2019 Parkinson’s diagnosis for the first time as he gives an update on his health and 2020 touring plans.

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:03Published

Ozzy Osbourne Reveals He Has Parkinson's Disease [Video]Ozzy Osbourne Reveals He Has Parkinson's Disease

Ozzy Osbourne Reveals He Has Parkinson's Disease The Rock n Roll legend shared the news during an appearance on 'Good Morning America.' According to Mayo Clinic, Parkinson's disease is a nervous..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:12Published


British rocker Ozzy Osbourne reveals Parkinson's diagnosis

British rocker Ozzy Osbourne, who last year postponed a world tour due to health issues, disclosed in an interview broadcast on Tuesday that he has been...
Reuters India Also reported by Seattle Times, Japan Today, Entertainment Tonight

Ozzy Osbourne Recounts 'Worst, Longest, Most Painful, Miserable Year of My Life' in 'GMA' Interview: Watch

There's no denying that 2019 was a rough year for Ozzy Osbourne. Yes, the dark king of metal scored his first Mainstream Rock Songs No. 1...
Billboard.com

