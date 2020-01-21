Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Hannity Says GOP Senators Shouldn’t Help ‘Bolster’ Articles of Impeachment With Witnesses: ‘No Do-Overs’

Mediaite Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
Ahead of the Senate impeachment trial, *Sean Hannity* tonight said Republican senators should not in any way help "bolster" the articles of impeachment by supporting calling witnesses in the Senate trial.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published < > Embed
News video: GOP Says House Democrats Missed Chance to Subpoena Impeachment Witnesses

GOP Says House Democrats Missed Chance to Subpoena Impeachment Witnesses 02:32

 GOP National Spokesperson Liz Harrington claimed Democrats should have subpoenaed witnesses, despite the House notably issuing subpoenas during the initial inquiry.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Has Trump's Base Begun To Crumble? [Video]Has Trump's Base Begun To Crumble?

Ever since the House began rumbling about impeachment, President Donald Trump has loudly insisted it's a 'hoax.' But according to Business Insider, that argument is wearing thin even among his own..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published

Poll: Do The Majority Of Americans Support Trump's Conviction? [Video]Poll: Do The Majority Of Americans Support Trump's Conviction?

A new poll from CNN reveals the majority of Americans want the Senate to convict and remove President Donald Trump from office. Fifty-one percent of respondents want the Senate to convict the president..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:36Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Senate opens to hear articles of impeachment against Trump

Senate opens to hear articles of impeachment against TrumpWASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate opens its historic proceedings against President Donald Trump on Thursday with a formal reading of the charges by House...
WorldNews

GOP senators to watch when Senate votes on impeachment trial witnesses

The decision about whether witnesses will be heard in the Senate trial is likely to come down to a handful of senators.
CBS News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.