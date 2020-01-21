Global  

'The Bachelor' Recap: Peter Weber Cries as He Regrets Sending Home One Lady

AceShowbiz Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
The new episode of the ABC dating show kicks off with a one-on-one date between Peter and Victoria P. during which they showcase a great chemistry while going for boot shopping.
News video: Sydney CALLS OUT Alayah & Peter Goes Home: The Bachelor Week 3 Recap I The Bach Chat 🌹

Sydney CALLS OUT Alayah & Peter Goes Home: The Bachelor Week 3 Recap I The Bach Chat 🌹 18:15

 Pilot Peter Weber continues his journey on The Bachelor, and we're here to talk about his date with Victoria P, the Alayah vs Sydney drama, and everything else that happened in episode 3! On The Bach Chat, we give out roses to all our favorite and memorable episode moments, such as group date roses,...

Alayah Is Back. But Why? Find Out MONDAY 8|7c [Video]Alayah Is Back. But Why? Find Out MONDAY 8|7c

Bachelor Peter Weber sent Alayah home in Week 3. And as the gang heads off to Cleveland in Week 4 to leave it all behind ... Alayah shows up in Cleveland. Does she know something the other ladies --..

Credit: ABC     Duration: 00:30Published

Victoria P.'s Heart-Wrenching Childhood Story [Video]Victoria P.'s Heart-Wrenching Childhood Story

On their one-on-one date, Victoria P. tells Peter Weber about her childhood: Her father died while she was only two, and later her mother fell into addiction, often leaving Victoria to care for her..

Credit: ABC     Duration: 03:13Published


'The Bachelor' recap: Peter brings Alayah back, worlds collide with Victoria F.'s ex-boyfriend

That turbulence we were promised with Peter Weber's season of "The Bachelor?" With ex drama, stolen time and a returning cast member, here it is.
USATODAY.com

Hannah Brown Confirms She's Single Amid Bachelor Peter Weber Romance Rumors

Hannah Brown is a single lady. While many fans have been curious about the status of Brown's relationship with Peter Weber, considering their recent reunion on...
E! Online

