Zachary Quinto & Brandon Flynn Go For a Walk in the Park

Tuesday, 21 January 2020
Zachary Quinto spends the afternoon with fellow actor Brandon Flynn while taking his dog to the park on Monday afternoon (January 20) in Los Feliz, Calif. The guys were seen drinking beverages from Maru Coffee. Zachary, 42, had an iced coffee while Brandon, 26, opted for a hot drink. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics [...]
Brandon Flynn Joins Actor Zachary Quinto for a Dog Walk

Brandon Flynn enjoys the nice day while going to a dog park with fellow actor Zachary Quinto on Monday afternoon (January 20) in Los Feliz, Calif. The...
Just Jared Jr

