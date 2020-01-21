Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Isla Fisher & Jillian Bell Start Filming Disney+ Movie 'Godmothered' - See Set Photos!

Just Jared Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
Isla Fisher and Jillian Bell have kicked off filming for their upcoming Disney+ comedy movie Godmothered! The actresses were spotted filming the upcoming family film on Monday afternoon (January 20) in Boston, Mass. THR reports that the movie will follow “a young and unskilled fairy godmother (Bell) that ventures out on her own to prove [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Taika Waititi reportedly in talks to direct new 'Star Wars' movie [Video]Taika Waititi reportedly in talks to direct new 'Star Wars' movie

Taika Waititi has reportedly been approached by Lucasfilm bosses to direct a new Star Wars movie.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:42Published

Stargirl on Disney+ - Official Trailer [Video]Stargirl on Disney+ - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the Disney+ movie Stargirl starring Grace VanderWaal, Graham Verchere, Giancarlo Esposito, Karan Brar, Darby Stanchfield and Maximiliano Hernández! Release Date:..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 02:28Published


Tweets about this

HlywdPipeline

Hollywood Pipeline Isla Fisher and Jillian Bell on the first day of filming the Disney+ comedy ‘Godmothered’ in Boston. Details + Mor… https://t.co/FMtDG7DEAV 2 hours ago

_BellaBerg_

bella RT @DailyMailCeleb: Isla Fisher and Jillian Bell bundle up on set as they start filming Godmothered in Boston https://t.co/TwmT4HVwU9 3 hours ago

DailyMailCeleb

Daily Mail Celebrity Isla Fisher and Jillian Bell bundle up on set as they start filming Godmothered in Boston https://t.co/TwmT4HVwU9 11 hours ago

PinkLadyEbay

Pink Lady Isla Fisher and Jillian Bell bundle up on set as they start filming Godmothered in Boston - Daily Mail… https://t.co/EoOPe1dzru 11 hours ago

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @DailyMailCeleb: Isla Fisher and Jillian Bell bundle up on set as they start filming Godmothered in Boston https://t.co/A9Aqizakj7 13 hours ago

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @JustJared: Isla Fisher and Jillian Bell were spotted on the set of their upcoming Disney+ movie #Godmothered - check out set photos! ht… 13 hours ago

LaCasaDeiSogni6

La Casa Dei Sogni Isla Fisher and Jillian Bell bundle up on Godmothered set in Boston https://t.co/yq3mG3MiJF via @DailyMailCeleb 15 hours ago

LaCasaDeiSogni6

La Casa Dei Sogni Isla Fisher & Jillian Bell Start Filming Disney+ Movie 'Godmothered' - See Set Photos! https://t.co/gg5nUldrNL di @JustJared 15 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.