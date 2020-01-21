Global  

The Bachelor's Peter Weber Makes Surprising Move During Latest Rose Ceremony

Just Jared Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
SPOILER ALERT – Do not continue reading if you don’t want to be spoiled on The Bachelor! During the latest episode of The Bachelor, the third rose ceremony of the season happened and Peter Weber made a surprising decision in the middle of the ceremony. Most of the episode focused on accusations that many of [...]
 Bachelor Peter Weber and the ladies travel to Cleveland to continue their journey, and as the romance heats up, Alayah returns to plead her case with Peter. From 'Week 3,' season 24, episode 3 of The Bachelor. Watch The Bachelor 2020 MONDAY 8|7c on ABC, streaming, on demand, and Hulu.

