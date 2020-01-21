Chehre's release postponed to July 2020

Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi starrer 'Chehre' will now release on 17th July 2020. The makers have decided to postpone the date on a special request from 'Gulabo Sitabo's' director Shoojit Sircar and producer Ronnie Lahiri. The film was earlier slated to release in April 2020. Amitabha and Emraan will be seen sharing the screen space for the first time in an intriguing mystery thriller helmed by Rummy Jafry.


