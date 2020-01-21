Global  

Chehre's release postponed to July 2020

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi starrer 'Chehre' will now release on 17th July 2020. The makers have decided to postpone the date on a special request from 'Gulabo Sitabo's' director Shoojit Sircar and producer Ronnie Lahiri. The film was earlier slated to release in April 2020. Amitabha and Emraan will be seen sharing the screen space for the first time in an intriguing mystery thriller helmed by Rummy Jafry.
News video: Amitabh Bachchan's 'Chehre' gets new release date

Amitabh Bachchan's 'Chehre' gets new release date 00:49

 Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi's mystery thriller "Chehre", which was scheduled to release on April 24, will now open on July 17.

Big B directed some scenes of 'Chehre': Producer [Video]Big B directed some scenes of 'Chehre': Producer

Producer Anand Pandit says Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan gave inputs throughout the making of "Chehre", and the veteran actor also directed the upcoming film's chasing-and-combat scenes

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:23Published


