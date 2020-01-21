Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

DJ Khaled Announces Birth of His Second Child!

Just Jared Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
DJ Khaled and his wife Nicole Tuck just welcome their second child into the world! The 44-year-old DJ and music producer took to Instagram on late Monday night (January 20) to share updates from the delivery room. “DR JIN said you ready 🤲🏽,” Khaled posted at around 8pm PST. At 9:23pm PST, Khaled revealed that [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: DJ Khaled Welcomes Another Baby Boy Into the World

DJ Khaled Welcomes Another Baby Boy Into the World 00:43

 DJ Khaled Welcomes Another Baby Boy Into the World Khaled confirmed the arrival of his second child on social media on Tuesday. DJ Khaled, via Instagram Khaled has yet to reveal the newborn's name and details of the birth. Khaled and his wife, Nicole, announced they were expecting their second child...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Denmark is the Best Country to Raise a Child, Says Report [Video]Denmark is the Best Country to Raise a Child, Says Report

Sweden and Norway came in second and third, respectively, according to the latest 'Best Countries Report'.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published

Reports of child falling from 2nd story window in Niagara Falls [Video]Reports of child falling from 2nd story window in Niagara Falls

We're waiting to hear back from Niagara Falls Police about reports that a child fell from a second story window in the 4600 block of Hyde Park Boulevard Saturday night.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 00:26Published


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.