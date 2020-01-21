Digital Diaries: Amala Paul playing Parveen Babi in Mahesh Bhatt's web series? Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

There's talk that South actor Amala Paul has been roped in to play Parveen Babi in Mahesh Bhatt's upcoming web series. Last month, the filmmaker announced his debut in the digital medium with a show based on the relationship of a filmmaker and a top star in the '70s. Speculation is rife that it is based on Bhatt's rumoured... There's talk that South actor Amala Paul has been roped in to play Parveen Babi in Mahesh Bhatt's upcoming web series. Last month, the filmmaker announced his debut in the digital medium with a show based on the relationship of a filmmaker and a top star in the '70s. Speculation is rife that it is based on Bhatt's rumoured 👓 View full article

