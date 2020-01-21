Global  

Saif Ali Khan's 'concept of India' comment draws social media ire

Zee News Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
Saif Ali Khan's comment came in an interview when he was asked to comment on the political subtext of the film, reportedly.
News video: Saif Ali Khan faces outrage after remark on Indian history| OneIndia News

Saif Ali Khan faces outrage after remark on Indian history| OneIndia News 03:17

 Rajinikanth refuses to apologise for comment on Periyar, Saif Ali Khan faces backlash after remark on Indian history, JDU leader challenges Nitish on tie up with BJP, AAP says BJP surrendered fight against Arvind Kejriwal, Anti-CAA women protesters booked for rioting, Kerala not to carry out NPR...

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan step out in the city for a movie date [Video]Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan step out in the city for a movie date

Bollywood's one of the most loved couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan have been giving us major couple goals for a long time now. The duo never fail to make heads turn with their fashion..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:55Published

Saif Ali Khan FORCED To Do Tanhaji Movie With Ajay Devgn? Reveals SHOCKING Details! [Video]Saif Ali Khan FORCED To Do Tanhaji Movie With Ajay Devgn? Reveals SHOCKING Details!

Saif Ali Khan, who played the main antagonist in 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' revealed at length about 'altered politics' involved in the film. Watch the video to know the truth.

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 03:07Published


Saif Ali Khan: Hope I don't burn out

Their first collaboration together, Hum Tum (2004), remains a milestone in their respective careers — if Rani Mukerji sealed her position as one of the biggest...
Mid-Day Also reported by •IndiaTimesSify

'What was Mahabharat?': Kangana Ranaut on Saif Ali Khan's 'no concept of India before British' statement

Kangana Ranaut gave her take on Saif Ali Khan's recent statement on India's history.
DNA Also reported by •IndiaTimes

कृष्ण मणि तिवारी RT @OpIndia_com: If there was no ‘Bharat’ then what was Mahabharat? Kangana smashes Saif Ali Khan’s ‘no concept of India’ argument https://… 9 seconds ago

adarshanshuman

adarsh tripathy RT @Aabhas24: My thread as a response to #SaifAliKhan for his claim that “Concept of India didn’t exist till British came” is now in form o… 11 seconds ago

Pardeep241918

Pardeep Sharma RT @desimojito: If there was no ‘Bharat’ then what was Mahabharat? Kangana smashes Saif Ali Khan’s ‘no concept of India’ argument The only… 27 seconds ago

sauravyadav_y2k

Saurabh Yadav RT @RuchiraC: This coming from a mother herself shows that one really has to discard humanity to join the BJP. Disgusting. https://t.co/yA… 27 seconds ago

priyangsir

Priyang Bhatt 🇮🇳 RT @rose_k01: Kangana Ranaut gives BEFITTING Reply to Saif Ali Khan preposterous remark that There was No concept of India before the Briti… 43 seconds ago

