Jawaani Jaaneman poster: Alaya F can only smile as Saif Ali Khan looks stunned

Mid-Day Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
The makers of Saif Ali Khan and Tabu's Jawaani Jaaneman on Tuesday released a new poster of the romantic comedy flick. The poster features the lead father-daughter duo portrayed by Saif Ali Khan and newbie Alaya Furniturewala. Alaya shared the poster on Instagram and wrote, "Knock knock
Who's there? It's Jazz babay...
News video: Saif Ali Khan FORCED To Do Tanhaji Movie With Ajay Devgn? Reveals SHOCKING Details!

Saif Ali Khan FORCED To Do Tanhaji Movie With Ajay Devgn? Reveals SHOCKING Details! 03:07

 Saif Ali Khan, who played the main antagonist in 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' revealed at length about 'altered politics' involved in the film. Watch the video to know the truth.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Box Office Prediction | Jawaani Jaaneman & Happy Hardy And Heer | #TutejaTalks [Video]Box Office Prediction | Jawaani Jaaneman & Happy Hardy And Heer | #TutejaTalks

This Friday has Saif Ali Khan clashing with Himesh Reshamiya at the box office. Saif’s film Jawaani Jaaneman will see Alaya F making her Bollywood debut while Himesh’s film to has a debutante Sonia..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:46Published

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan step out in style to promote 'Love Aaj Kal' [Video]Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan step out in style to promote 'Love Aaj Kal'

Ever since Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan have come together for the Imtiaz Ali film " Love Aaj Kal", rumours that they are dating have been rife.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:52Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Check new quirky poster of Saif Ali Khan's 'Jawaani Jaaneman'!

'Jawaani Jaaneman' is directed by Nikhil Kakkar and is slated to hit the screens on January 31, 2020. 
Zee News Also reported by •SifyBollywood Life

New 'Jawaani Jaaneman' poster featuring Saif and Alaya released

New Delhi [India], Jan 21 (ANI): After dropping a quirky trailer and a groovy dance number 'Gallan Kardi', makers of film 'Jawaani Jaaneman' on Tuesday released...
Sify Also reported by •Mid-DayIndiaTimes

