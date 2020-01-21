Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Matthew McConaughey Charting a bloody tur in Guy Ritchie's 'The Gentlemen'

Mid-Day Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
Guy Ritchie revisits his London gangster-comedy plot with Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Hugh Grant and Colin Farrell caught in a complicated sale of a drug empire. Ritchie's central protagonist is Mickey, whose attraction to his increasingly upper-crust way of life leads him to seek an exit from his chosen profession as a...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Published < > Embed
News video: The Gentlemen movie - Weed Portrait

The Gentlemen movie - Weed Portrait 01:10

 The Gentlemen movie - Weed Portrait - In Theaters January 24, 2020 From writer/director Guy Ritchie comes THE GENTLEMEN, a star-studded sophisticated action comedy. THE GENTLEMEN follows American expat Mickey Pearson (Matthew McConaughey) who built a highly profitable marijuana empire in London....

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

‘The Gentlemen’ Cast Break Down a Scene with Director Guy Ritchie [Video]‘The Gentlemen’ Cast Break Down a Scene with Director Guy Ritchie

On this episode of Vanity Fair's 'Notes on a Scene,' Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Michelle Dockery and director Guy Ritchie take us through a scene from their new film ‘The..

Credit: Vanity Fair     Duration: 10:13Published

Friday Flix: The Gentleman [Video]Friday Flix: The Gentleman

The new Guy Ritchie directed film features an all-star cast including Matthew McConaughey and Hugh Grant.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:52Published


Recent related news from verified sources

The Gentlemen trailer: Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam and Colin Farrell come together for Director Guy Ritchie's crackling crime caper

The Gentlemen boasts an all-star cast for the ages, including Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Henry Golding, Michelle Dockery, Jeremy Strong, Eddie Marsan,...
Bollywood Life

Matthew McConaughey likes playing a villain in 'The Gentlemen'

Matthew McConaughey was excited when he first read Guy Ritchie's script for his new crime-action drama "The Gentlemen."
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.