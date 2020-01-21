Matthew McConaughey Charting a bloody tur in Guy Ritchie's 'The Gentlemen'

Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Guy Ritchie revisits his London gangster-comedy plot with Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Hugh Grant and Colin Farrell caught in a complicated sale of a drug empire. Ritchie's central protagonist is Mickey, whose attraction to his increasingly upper-crust way of life leads him to seek an exit from his chosen profession as a... 👓 View full article

