Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Soni Razdan seeks probe on Afzal Guru being made 'scapegoat'

Mid-Day Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
Senior Bollywood actress Soni Razdan on Tuesday demanded a probe into why the 2001 Parliament attack case convict Afzal Guru was made a "scapegoat" and hanged in 2013, despite his raising questions against his investigating officer.

In what is being seen as dipping her finger into a burning cauldron, Razdan's controversial...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Soni Razdan seeks probe on Afzal Guru being made 'scapegoat'

Mumbai, Jan 21 (IANS) Senior Bollywood actress Soni Razdan on Tuesday demanded a probe into why the 2001 Parliament attack case convict Afzal Guru was made a...
Sify

Bollywood' Soni Razdan Questions Terrorist Afzal Guru's Hanging, Asks Why Was He Made a Scapegoat


RIA Nov.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

swatimehak

🇮🇳Swati Singh🇮🇳 RT @bittusempire: Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan calls Afzal Guru 'scapegoat', seeks probe in his death penalty https://t.co/TxFETexVM2… 2 hours ago

iammsk

md sufi kamal RT @Dibyend48970765: To those calling her a traitor, she has a valid point. I am not saying he is innocent and do not fully support her, bu… 4 hours ago

digimaxlife

Sabyasachi Sharma RT @ZeeNews: Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan calls Afzal Guru 'scapegoat', seeks probe in his death penalty https://t.co/CmdueKO6W5 #Soni… 5 hours ago

varun18vijay

Varun Vijay RT @htshowbiz: .@Soni_Razdan seeks probe on #AfzalGuru’s hanging: ‘This is why the death penalty is not to be used lightly’ https://t.co/a3… 5 hours ago

SalviSalvi2000

Sushil Salvi 'Afzal Guru was made the scapegoat': Soni Razdan seeks probe on 2001 Parliament attack convict… https://t.co/uOF00j4f8k 6 hours ago

BatraNavita

Navita Batra RT @yespunjab: #AliaBhatt's mom #SoniRazdan seeks probe on #AfzalGuru being made 'scapegoat' https://t.co/OxSvgPdWiL https://t.co/nftxTeA0NN 6 hours ago

khalidnan2

CABProtest RT @P0fpersia: Exactly. there should be a probe to uncover the secrets and find out who is his Boss and from whom he is getting instruction… 6 hours ago

P0fpersia

Suhail🌴 Exactly. there should be a probe to uncover the secrets and find out who is his Boss and from whom he is getting in… https://t.co/XOnsosXqmh 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.