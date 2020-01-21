Global  

Shilpa Shetty Kundra drapes a velvet sari with elegance, here's proof!

Mid-Day Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
Shilpa Shetty Kundra drapes a velvet sari with elegance, here's proof!Shilpa Shetty Kundra was spotted with husband Raj Kundra at the Mumbai airport. The actress was headed to Delhi, where she was being awarded the Champion of Change 2019 Award by the Government of India. "I am really honoured to receive this award and I feel it is every citizen's duty to keep their country clean. Cleanliness...
Credit: IANS INDIA - Published < > Embed
News video: Shilpa Shetty awarded Champion of Change Award

Shilpa Shetty awarded Champion of Change Award 01:04

 Actress and entrepreneur Shilpa Shetty Kundra and her husband businessman Raj Kundra have been awarded the Champion of Change 2019 Award for their efforts towards encouraging people to take up the Swacch Bharat Abhiyan.

