Kendrick Lamar Confirmed For Hyde Park This Summer

Clash Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
Kendrick Lamar Confirmed For Hyde Park This SummerBrittany Howard and James Blake will be joining him too...

Grammy Award winner and hip-hop royalty - not to mention songwriter, producer, poet and musician - *Kendrick Lamar* has announced he'll be playing in London this summer.

He will close the first weekend of BST Hyde Park on Sunday 5th July, and is set to be joined by Mercury Prize-winning* James Blake* and *Alabama Shakes*’ *Brittany Howard*.

Kendrick’s last album, 2017’s ‘Damn’, became the first non-jazz or classical LP to win the Pulitzer Prize for Music, and he’s rumoured to have finished work on his follow-up, which is said to be more rock-influenced.

The announced date will be his second time performing at BST Hyde Park, having previously supported* Florence and the Machine* in 2016. This year’s line-up is set to be another stellar one, with *Pearl Jam*, *Pixies *and *Taylor Swift* among the other acts confirmed to appear as part of the gig series this summer.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday 24th January, buy tickets* here*.

News video: Kendrick Lamar to headline BST Hyde Park

Kendrick Lamar to headline BST Hyde Park 00:54

 Kendrick Lamar will return to London on July 5 to headline American Express Presents BST Hyde Park.

