Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Jennifer Lopez shows off custom-made Super Bowl 2020 bling cup

Sify Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 21 (ANI): American actor and singer Jennifer Lopez who is headlining the Super Bowl LIV halftime show in Miami on February 2 shared a picture of a custom-made accessory the Super Bowl 2020 sipper bottle.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Published < > Embed
News video: Baltimore Buzz: Super Bowl Experience Will Feature 'Poe Manor'

Baltimore Buzz: Super Bowl Experience Will Feature 'Poe Manor' 01:30

 An exhibit inside the Super Bowl Experience will feature a first-of-its-kind interactive NFL-themed neighborhood with custom-built homes representing each team.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Pets of the Week predict Super Bowl winner [Video]Pets of the Week predict Super Bowl winner

Our Pets of the Week from Gulf Coast Humane Society are predicting who they think will win the Super Bowl.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 02:37Published

Magnolia from Gulf Coast Humane Society Chooses Super Bowl Winner [Video]Magnolia from Gulf Coast Humane Society Chooses Super Bowl Winner

Magnolia from Gulf Coast Humane Society Chooses Super Bowl Winner

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:38Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Scenes from the Packers/49ers NFC Championship game: Slideshow

The San Francisco 49ers are heading back to the Super Bowl. They won the NFC Championship on Sunday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, beating the...
bizjournals Also reported by •NewsyJust Jared

Watch Shakira's Dancers Get Hyped For Super Bowl Performance

With just days to go before Sunday's (Feb. 2) Super Bowl, Shakira pulled back the curtain on her anticipated halftime show with Jennifer Lopez on...
Billboard.com Also reported by •Mid-DaySifyE! Online

Tweets about this

bitcoinconnect

All Express News Jennifer Lopez shows off custom Super Bowl 2020 bedazzled bling cup ==> https://t.co/i1bqriDqNT <== #superbowl… https://t.co/FkCzp5WAOl 6 days ago

The_News_DIVA

📰The_News_DIVA📰 Jennifer Lopez shows off custom Super Bowl 2020 bedazzled bling cup https://t.co/jG6t1tFkc0 1 week ago

CSNews2019

NFL News Jennifer Lopez shows off custom Super Bowl 2020 bedazzled bling cup - National Football League News -… https://t.co/JzlJCq1D20 1 week ago

Current_Knewz

ω๏๏∂y Jennifer Lopez shows off custom Super Bowl 2020 bedazzled bling cup https://t.co/XO3P0Y8Du2 https://t.co/UP9MVlIKlD 1 week ago

NikHersEnt

NikHers Jennifer Lopez shows off custom Super Bowl 2020 bedazzled bling cup: https://t.co/AymfT9aV86 1 week ago

PageSix

Page Six Jennifer Lopez shows off custom Super Bowl 2020 bedazzled bling cup https://t.co/FpUBVlM0SH https://t.co/umlkiLp7ru 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.