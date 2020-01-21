Lawyer Posts Video of Lev Parnas With Mike Pence In Response to VP’s Claims He Doesn’t ‘Know the Guy’
Tuesday, 21 January 2020 () Joseph Bondy, the lawyer for indicted former Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas, posted a video of Parnas with Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence, Monday, after the Vice President claimed he didn’t know the Ukrainian businessman. In response to Pence declaring, “I don’t know the guy” last week, Bondy published the video […]
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu both accused Iran of being anti-Semitic as world leaders gathered in Jerusalem to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz. Joe Davies reports.
The Prince of Wales's office has denied claims he snubbed US vice president Mike Pence during an event to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz. Clarence House said Charles did not..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:33Published
Former Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas insisted he was working on President Trump's behalf when he pressured Ukrainian leaders to investigate the Bidens,... CBS News Also reported by •The Wrap •USATODAY.com