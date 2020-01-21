Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Lawyer Posts Video of Lev Parnas With Mike Pence In Response to VP’s Claims He Doesn’t ‘Know the Guy’

Mediaite Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
Joseph Bondy, the lawyer for indicted former Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas, posted a video of Parnas with Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence, Monday, after the Vice President claimed he didn’t know the Ukrainian businessman. In response to Pence declaring, “I don’t know the guy” last week, Bondy published the video […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Pence and Netanyahu criticise 'anti-Semitic Iran' at Holocaust memorial event

Pence and Netanyahu criticise 'anti-Semitic Iran' at Holocaust memorial event 02:43

 U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu both accused Iran of being anti-Semitic as world leaders gathered in Jerusalem to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz. Joe Davies reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Pence's Office: No, Prince Charles Didn't Snub Pence [Video]Pence's Office: No, Prince Charles Didn't Snub Pence

Mike Pence's office commented on a viral video.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:30Published

Prince of Wales denies snubbing US vice president Mike Pence [Video]Prince of Wales denies snubbing US vice president Mike Pence

The Prince of Wales's office has denied claims he snubbed US vice president Mike Pence during an event to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz. Clarence House said Charles did not..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Former Giuliani associate implicates Trump in Ukraine scandal with new evidence

Former Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas insisted he was working on President Trump's behalf when he pressured Ukrainian leaders to investigate the Bidens,...
CBS News Also reported by •The WrapUSATODAY.com

Lev Parnas: Trump team tried to distance ‘Soros people’ from Ukrainian president

Donald Trump and Rudolph Giuliani blamed ‘this Soros guy’ for the president’s impeachment woes, claims Parnas, who describes the atmosphere in ‘Trump...
Haaretz Also reported by •Mediaite

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.