Lawyer Posts Video of Lev Parnas With Mike Pence In Response to VP’s Claims He Doesn’t ‘Know the Guy’

Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Joseph Bondy, the lawyer for indicted former Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas, posted a video of Parnas with Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence, Monday, after the Vice President claimed he didn’t know the Ukrainian businessman. In response to Pence declaring, “I don’t know the guy” last week, Bondy published the video […] 👓 View full article

