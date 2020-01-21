Global  

‘Cover-Up’: Joe Lockhart Condemns Mitch McConnell’s Impeachment Process as ‘Not an Open or Fair Trial’

Mediaite Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
CNN contributor Joe Lockhart, who served as White House Press Secretary under former President Bill Clinton, called Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) impeachment process a “cover-up,” on Tuesday, claiming, “It is not an open or fair trial.” In response to McConnell stating that the impeachment of President Donald Trump would be a similar process […]
News video: Washington Roundup: Differences Between The Clinton & Trump Trials

Washington Roundup: Differences Between The Clinton & Trump Trials 02:22

 Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he wanted to format the impeachment trial into President Trump similarly to Bill Clinton&apos;s trial.

Guidelines Set For Senate Impeachment Trial [Video]Guidelines Set For Senate Impeachment Trial

The first day of the Senate impeachment trial wrapped up just hours ago, with approval of the rules that will guide the proceedings ahead. CBS2's Reena Roy has the latest.

McConnell, Schumer spar over Trump impeachment 'rules' [Video]McConnell, Schumer spar over Trump impeachment 'rules'

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said that the Trump impeachment &apos;rules&apos; he introduced in the Senate are modeled after those from the Clinton impeachment trial. Democratic..

US Senate Leader Says Impeachment Trial Likely To Begin January 21

(RFE/RL) — U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump is likely to begin on January 21, a historic event...
Pelosi does impression of 'grim reaper' Mitch McConnell just as impeachment trial kicks off

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi mocked Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Thursday for complaining about delays in passing the United States–Mexico–Canada...
