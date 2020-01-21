‘Cover-Up’: Joe Lockhart Condemns Mitch McConnell’s Impeachment Process as ‘Not an Open or Fair Trial’
Tuesday, 21 January 2020 () CNN contributor Joe Lockhart, who served as White House Press Secretary under former President Bill Clinton, called Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) impeachment process a “cover-up,” on Tuesday, claiming, “It is not an open or fair trial.” In response to McConnell stating that the impeachment of President Donald Trump would be a similar process […]
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi mocked Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Thursday for complaining about delays in passing the United States–Mexico–Canada... FOXNews.com Also reported by •Mid-Day •Mediaite •CBS News •USATODAY.com
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Marylou Culkar RT @Mediaite: 'Cover-Up': Joe Lockhart Condemns Mitch McConnell's Impeachment Process as 'Not an Open or Fair Trial' https://t.co/FAlvLsXvVP 13 hours ago
Sue Stone Joe Lockhart Labels Impeachment Process a 'Cover Up' https://t.co/o8ormlnrPE 14 hours ago
Brandy 'Cover-Up': Joe Lockhart Condemns Mitch McConnell's Impeachment Process as 'Not an Open or Fair Trial' https://t.co/ifUkSCsPYw via @mediaite15 hours ago
Mediaite 'Cover-Up': Joe Lockhart Condemns Mitch McConnell's Impeachment Process as 'Not an Open or Fair Trial' https://t.co/FAlvLsXvVP 15 hours ago