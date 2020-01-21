Global  

Ozzy Osbourne Recounts 'Worst, Longest, Most Painful, Miserable Year of My Life' in 'GMA' Interview: Watch

Billboard.com Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
There's no denying that 2019 was a rough year for Ozzy Osbourne. Yes, the dark king of metal scored his first Mainstream Rock Songs No. 1...
 In fact, it was the "worst, longest, most painful, miserable year of my life," Osbourne told Good Morning America in a sneak peek of an interview slated to air on Tuesday morning (Jan. 21).

Ozzy Osbourne Reveals Parkinson’s Diagnosis, Calls 2019 ‘Most Painful, Miserable Year Of My Life’

'After that, it was all downhill'
Daily Caller

Ozzy Osbourne calls 2019 the 'most miserable year of my life' following deathbed denials

Kelly Osbourne said tabloid speculation about her father's health made her 'sick'
Independent

