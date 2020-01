Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Stuart Varney celebrated 10 years of his Fox Business show Varney & Co. on Monday, a milestone for the British host (now an American citizen) who started his cable news career with the debut of CNN in 1980. Launched as a rival to CNBC in 2007, Fox Business sought to demystify news on business and […] 👓 View full article