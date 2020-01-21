Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Sebastian Stan & Samuel L. Jackson Team Up for 'The Last Full Measure' Screening!

Sebastian Stan & Samuel L. Jackson Team Up for 'The Last Full Measure' Screening!

Just Jared Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
Sebastian Stan keeps it cool and casual as he joins his co-star Samuel L. Jackson on the red carpet at the premiere screening of their latest film The Last Full Measure held at SCADshow on Monday (January 20) in Atlanta, Ga. The 37-year-old actor and Samuel, 71, were joined at the event by their producers [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Published < > Embed
News video: The Last Full Measure Movie Clip - My Damn Agenda

The Last Full Measure Movie Clip - My Damn Agenda 00:32

 The Last Full Measure Movie Clip - My Damn Agenda Plot synopsis: The true story of Vietnam War hero William H. Pitsenbarger, a USAF Pararescue medic who saved over sixty men in the U.S. Army's 1st Infantry Division before making the ultimate sacrifice in one of the bloodiest battles of the war....

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

The Last Full Measure movie - John Savage [Video]The Last Full Measure movie - John Savage

The Last Full Measure movie - John Savage The Last Full Measure Actor John Savage gives a heartfelt message about the film. Now Playing in theatres.

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 00:59Published

Kevin Hart, Jason Statham In Negotiations for Action Comedy 'Man From Toronto' | THR News [Video]Kevin Hart, Jason Statham In Negotiations for Action Comedy 'Man From Toronto' | THR News

Patrick Hughes, who directed the Ryan Reynolds-Samuel L. Jackson action comedy 'Hitman’s Bodyguard,' is on board to helm.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 01:24Published


Recent related news from verified sources

‘The Last Full Measure’ Film Review: Sebastian Stan Investigates an Unheralded War Hero

‘The Last Full Measure’ Film Review: Sebastian Stan Investigates an Unheralded War HeroAbout 30 minutes into Todd Robinson’s new Pentagon film, “The Last Full Measure,” you begin to fear that it will be just another political office drama...
The Wrap

Peter Fonda Got Emotional Seeing His Final Film ‘The Last Full Measure’ A Month Before He Died

Peter Fonda Got Emotional Seeing His Final Film ‘The Last Full Measure’ A Month Before He DiedJust a month before he died, Peter Fonda attended a screening of what would be his final film that opens this weekend, “The Last Full Measure.” When director...
The Wrap


Tweets about this

wowromanoff

Amy loves Little Mix RT @LFMFilm: “One hero’s sacrifice made them brothers.” #TheLastFullMeasure starring Sebastian Stan, Christopher Plummer, William Hurt, Ed… 4 hours ago

wowromanoff

Amy loves Little Mix RT @LFMFilm: They fought a war – now they fight for justice. Sebastian Stan, Christopher Plummer, William Hurt, Ed Harris, and Samuel L. Ja… 4 hours ago

wowromanoff

Amy loves Little Mix RT @LFMFilm: He’ll uncover the truth with the help of these soldiers. See Samuel L. Jackson and Sebastian Stan in #TheLastFullMeasure - in… 5 hours ago

wowromanoff

Amy loves Little Mix RT @obliigatory: i met chris evans, sebastian stan and samuel l. jackson during the filming of ca:ws cause they were using a building my gr… 5 hours ago

wowromanoff

Amy loves Little Mix RT @LFMFilm: ONE WEEK until the truth is unraveled. See Sebastian Stan and Samuel L. Jackson in #TheLastFullMeasure. https://t.co/APiExwnAwu 5 hours ago

wowromanoff

Amy loves Little Mix RT @SA2OAP: Sebastian Stan and Samuel L Jackson riiiight across from us. 😊 https://t.co/QeudGJ5Qi0 5 hours ago

wowromanoff

Amy loves Little Mix RT @LFMFilm: See Sebastian Stan, Christopher Plummer, William Hurt, Samuel L. Jackson, Ed Harris and Bradley Whitford star in #TheLastFullM… 5 hours ago

wowromanoff

Amy loves Little Mix RT @britth174: New Sebastian Stan (and Samuel Jackson) interview!! Loving all this new content!! 🥰 https://t.co/BkiODeBmY7 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.