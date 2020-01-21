Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Brad Pitt warned not to break hearts over Jennifer Aniston rumors by Michelle Monaghan

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
Actress Michelle Monaghan issued a light-hearted warning to Brad Pitt on Instagram after the actor stirred up reconciliation rumors with Jennifer Aniston at the 2020 SAG Awards. 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston reunite at SAG Awards

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston reunite at SAG Awards 01:00

 Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston reunited at SAG Awards on Sunday 19th January.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Brad Pitt Reacts To Jennifer Aniston Reunion Going Viral [Video]Brad Pitt Reacts To Jennifer Aniston Reunion Going Viral

Brad Pitt reacts to his run-ins with Jennifer Aniston going viral. Plus, we got more details about Vanessa Hudgens living the single life.

Credit: Hollywood Life     Duration: 02:02Published

Brad Pitt Responds to Attention From SAG Award Reunion With Jennifer Aniston [Video]Brad Pitt Responds to Attention From SAG Award Reunion With Jennifer Aniston

Brad Pitt Responds to Attention From SAG Award Reunion With Jennifer Aniston Brad Pitt was clueless about the social media circus that ensued after he and his ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston, reunited at..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:50Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Brad Pitt reacts to reunion with Jennifer Aniston at SAG 2020

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston prompted a fans frenzy when they were spotted celebrating their respective SAG wins backstage.
Zee News

Brad Pitt's interaction with Jennifer Aniston goes viral

Video of Pitt stopping backstage to watch Aniston's acceptance speech is melting hearts across the country
CBS News


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.