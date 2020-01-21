Global  

Beyoncé Turns Up To Run-DMC’s MY ADIDAS + Thanks Everyone For Ivy Park Support Through Snow + Rain: “I Love You Deep”

Tuesday, 21 January 2020
Beyoncé Turns Up To Run-DMC’s MY ADIDAS + Thanks Everyone For Ivy Park Support Through Snow + Rain: “I Love You Deep”Grammy-winning singer Beyoncé is really feeling the love. The iconic crooner has come forward to shout-out everyone donning her newly released Ivy Park apparel. Big Facts: Monday night, Queen Bey went to her social media pages to show huge salutes to her 138.7 million followers. (Swipe below) On A Related Note: Over the past few […]

The post Beyoncé Turns Up To Run-DMC’s MY ADIDAS + Thanks Everyone For Ivy Park Support Through Snow + Rain: “I Love You Deep” appeared first on .
Beyonce's Ivy Park collection criticised for excluding plus-size customers

Beyonce's Ivy Park collection criticised for excluding plus-size customers 00:49

 Beyonce's new Ivy Park line has received criticism for failing to cater to plus-size customers.

