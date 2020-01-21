Beyoncé Turns Up To Run-DMC’s MY ADIDAS + Thanks Everyone For Ivy Park Support Through Snow + Rain: “I Love You Deep”
Tuesday, 21 January 2020 () Grammy-winning singer Beyoncé is really feeling the love. The iconic crooner has come forward to shout-out everyone donning her newly released Ivy Park apparel. Big Facts: Monday night, Queen Bey went to her social media pages to show huge salutes to her 138.7 million followers. (Swipe below) On A Related Note: Over the past few […]
The post Beyoncé Turns Up To Run-DMC’s MY ADIDAS + Thanks Everyone For Ivy Park Support Through Snow + Rain: “I Love You Deep” appeared first on .
As Kim is known to be sharing almost everything about her personal life on social media, people think that Bey doesn't send the TV star an IVY PARK box since she... AceShowbiz Also reported by •SOHH •Now •Just Jared •Sify