Post Malone Shows Off His Acting Chops In New Mark Wahlberg + Winston Duke-Starring SPENSER CONFIDENTIAL Netflix Trailer

SOHH Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
Post Malone Shows Off His Acting Chops In New Mark Wahlberg + Winston Duke-Starring SPENSER CONFIDENTIAL Netflix TrailerTexas hip-hop artist Post Malone is really proving things are much deeper than rap. The Southern entertainer is going to show his level up is Hollywood-bound after landing a role in the upcoming Spenser Confidential Netflix film. Big Facts: This week, Netflix released the action-packed Malone, Mark Wahlberg and Winston Duke-starring trailer. On A Related […]

The post Post Malone Shows Off His Acting Chops In New Mark Wahlberg + Winston Duke-Starring SPENSER CONFIDENTIAL Netflix Trailer appeared first on .
News video: Spenser Confidential on Netflix - Official Trailer

Spenser Confidential on Netflix - Official Trailer 02:47

 Check out the official trailer for the Netflix movie Spenser Confidential starring Mark Wahlberg, Winston Duke, Post Malone, Alan Arkin, Iliza Shlesinger, Bokeem Woodbine, Cassie Ventura and Donald Cerrone! Release Date: March 6, 2020 on Netflix Spenser Confidential is a mystery movie directed...

Recent related news from verified sources

"Spenser Confidential" - cast: Mark Wahlberg, Winston Duke, Post Malone, Alan Arkin, Iliza Shlesinger, Bookem Woodbine, Marc Maron, Hope Olaide Wilson, James DuMont

Spenser Confidential - cast: Mark Wahlberg, Winston Duke, Post Malone, Alan Arkin, Iliza Shlesinger, Bookem Woodbine, Marc Maron, Hope Olaide Wilson, James DuMont*Release date :* March 06, 2020 *Synopsis :* Spenser (Mark Wahlberg) -- an ex-cop better known for making trouble than solving it -- just got out of prison ...
AceShowbiz

Mark Wahlberg Recruits Team to Seek Justice in 'Spenser Confidential' Trailer, Featuring Post Malone

Mark Wahlberg seeks justice against the men that framed him and sent him to prison in the trailer for Netflix's Spenser Confidential, which...
Billboard.com

