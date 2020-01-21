Post Malone Shows Off His Acting Chops In New Mark Wahlberg + Winston Duke-Starring SPENSER CONFIDENTIAL Netflix Trailer

Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ( 19 hours ago )

Texas hip-hop artist Post Malone is really proving things are much deeper than rap. The Southern entertainer is going to show his level up is Hollywood-bound after landing a role in the upcoming Spenser Confidential Netflix film. Big Facts: This week, Netflix released the action-packed Malone, Mark Wahlberg and Winston Duke-starring trailer. On A Related […]



