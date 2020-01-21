Post Malone Shows Off His Acting Chops In New Mark Wahlberg + Winston Duke-Starring SPENSER CONFIDENTIAL Netflix Trailer
Tuesday, 21 January 2020 () Texas hip-hop artist Post Malone is really proving things are much deeper than rap. The Southern entertainer is going to show his level up is Hollywood-bound after landing a role in the upcoming Spenser Confidential Netflix film. Big Facts: This week, Netflix released the action-packed Malone, Mark Wahlberg and Winston Duke-starring trailer. On A Related […]
Check out the official trailer for the Netflix movie Spenser Confidential starring Mark Wahlberg, Winston Duke, Post Malone, Alan Arkin, Iliza Shlesinger, Bokeem Woodbine, Cassie Ventura and Donald Cerrone!
Release Date: March 6, 2020 on Netflix
Spenser Confidential is a mystery movie directed...