Mason Disick Is Now A TikTok Star Thanks To Mom Kourtney Kardashian

Meet TikTok's newest member: Mason Disick! Over the weekend, the eldest Kardashian kid made his TikTok debut with the help of mom Kourtney Kardashian. With an impressive 68,000...

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources The small-town shop owner who became a TikTok star Sumit Jain from India has discovered TikTok fame thanks to his singing and dancing skills. Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate Duration: 01:05Published 1 week ago Kourtney Kardashian invited ex Younes Bendjima to Xmas Eve party Kourtney Kardashian has seemingly confirmed she's back with her ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima attended he attended her Christmas Eve party earlier this week. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:31Published on December 28, 2019

Recent related news from verified sources Mason Disick Is Now on Tik Tok & His Famous Cousins and Siblings Are In One of His Videos! Mason Disick is now on Tik Tok! The 10-year-old son of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick already has over 68,000 followers on the social media platform. One...

Just Jared 18 hours ago





Tweets about this