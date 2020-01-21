Global  

Nipsey Hussle Grammys Tribute Will Include Meek Mill, DJ Khaled, Roddy Ricch, YG + More

SOHH Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
Nipsey Hussle Grammys Tribute Will Include Meek Mill, DJ Khaled, Roddy Ricch, YG + MoreThe late great Nipsey Hussle will have the entire world know his name at the Grammys. The awards show has announced a slew of big musicians set to perform a must-see televised tribute. Big Facts: According to new reports, some of Hussle’s closest friends and musicians will take the stage at Sunday’s ceremony to remember […]

The post Nipsey Hussle Grammys Tribute Will Include Meek Mill, DJ Khaled, Roddy Ricch, YG + More appeared first on .
News video: Nipsey Hussle Tribute at Sunday's Grammys

Nipsey Hussle Tribute at Sunday's Grammys 00:25

 The GRAMMY Awards will pay tribute to Nipsey Hussle

Recent related videos from verified sources

Rick Ross Shares How Nipsey Hussle Inspired ‘Gold Roses’ & Remembers Nipsey Hussle | Grammys 2020 [Video]Rick Ross Shares How Nipsey Hussle Inspired ‘Gold Roses’ & Remembers Nipsey Hussle | Grammys 2020

On the red carpet at the 2020 Grammy Awards, Ross discussed Nipsey Hussle and how the late star influenced his Grammy-nominated song ‘Gold Roses’ with Drake.

Credit: Billboard Events     Duration: 01:54Published

Artists to pay tribute to Nipsey Hussle at 2020 Grammys [Video]Artists to pay tribute to Nipsey Hussle at 2020 Grammys

Nipsey Hussle, who died in March of 2019, will be honored at the 62nd Grammy Awards on Jan. 26.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:07Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Nipsey Hussle Wins Grammy Award For BEST PERFORMANCE W/ Roddy Ricch + Anderson .Paak, 21 Savage + J. Cole Come Up W/ Big Wins Too

Nipsey Hussle Wins Grammy Award For BEST PERFORMANCE W/ Roddy Ricch + Anderson .Paak, 21 Savage + J. Cole Come Up W/ Big Wins TooThe Grammy Awards is putting some major respect on a couple of West Coast kings’ names. The ceremony has crowned late California legend Nipsey Hussle and...
SOHH Also reported by •Business WireBillboard.comHipHopDXJust Jared

All-Star Tribute Announced Honoring Nipsey Hussle At The 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards

The 62nd annual GRAMMY Awards will feature an all-star tribute to the late Nipsey Hussle. Set to take the stage to honor the current three-time GRAMMY nominee...
CBS 2 Also reported by •Just JaredSOHHE! Online

Tweets about this

BranchMar

Peter Parker RT @RapUp: The Game says cops targeted YG ahead of his tribute to Nipsey Hussle at the #GRAMMYs https://t.co/tgWyPbYRnP https://t.co/PzMPLC… 20 minutes ago

RapUp

Rap-Up The Game says cops targeted YG ahead of his tribute to Nipsey Hussle at the #GRAMMYs https://t.co/tgWyPbYRnP https://t.co/PzMPLCgvsZ 28 minutes ago

kelllsssoooo

🤍 RT @FOXLA: UPDATE: YG's lawyer told FOX 11 the 29-year-old rapper is expected to be released on bail in time for Sunday's #Grammys. The Com… 1 hour ago

LordFla19541836

Lord Flacko RT @RapUp: Meek Mill, YG, Roddy Ricch, and more will pay tribute to Nipsey Hussle at the #GRAMMYs 💙🏁 https://t.co/lSVgct7G4i https://t.co/L… 2 hours ago

withloveamina

Jas. RT @RapUp: Nipsey Hussle's #GRAMMYs tribute will feature Meek Mill, YG, Roddy Ricch, DJ Khaled, John Legend, & Kirk Franklin https://t.co/F… 2 hours ago

Power106LA

Power 106 #PowerOn: #Stormi is ALREADY securing the BAG with her own makeup line + #YG gets arrested ahead of #Grammys Nipsey… https://t.co/9oqfr5tM04 2 hours ago

filafresh

FilaFresh RT @pitchfork: YG has been arrested two days before he's scheduled to perform a Nipsey Hussle tribute at the Grammys https://t.co/BhMJbVSpjP 2 hours ago

Adazztw

Adaeze RT @ComplexMusic: The #Grammys will feature a Nipsey Hussle tribute f/ @johnlegend, @djkhaled, @MeekMill, and more. DETAILS: https://t.co/… 2 hours ago

