Anna May Wong: Who was the first Chinese-American Hollywood star and why is she being remembered?

Independent Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
Wong, who starred in 'The Thief of Bagdad' and 'Shanghai Express', is being celebrated with a Google Doodle
Tweets about this

treehousesociet

Treehouse Society Check out today's Google Doodle of Anna May Wong! First Chinese American international film star! #annamaywong repr… https://t.co/PetzwHylJ2 19 minutes ago

PacificAtrocit2

Pacific Atrocities Education Check out today's Google Doodle of Anna May Wong! First Chinese American international film star! #annamaywong repr… https://t.co/VKV0XUz7oR 19 minutes ago

JRGzzTX

Jose R. Gonzalez ✍🏼 RT @cine_magique: Artist Sophie Diao is behind today’s @Google Doodle celebrating the first Chinese American movie star in Hollywood, Anna… 26 minutes ago

truebookaddict

Michelle Stockard Miller 📚🐱🌊🎄 Anna May Wong was an American actress, considered to be the first Chinese American Hollywood movie star, as well as… https://t.co/wazBTQAeT5 28 minutes ago

charlespeckman

Charles Peckman RT @JonathanBarkan: Today's #GoogleDoodle is all about Wong Liu Tsong (aka Anna May Wong), considered to be the first Chinese American actr… 56 minutes ago

JTDH

James Dowling-Healey Who was Anna May Wong, the first Chinese-American Hollywood star? https://t.co/bh3ekNzlN8 1 hour ago

coldteamedia

Cold Tea Collective So adorable! First #ChineseAmerican movie star in the early 1900s @GoogleDoodles https://t.co/GAymRUKjyw 1 hour ago

sofipneuma

𝙱𝚈𝚄𝙽𝙶-𝙾𝙰𝙺 RT @dialmformovies: 122/ Anna May Wong. The first Chinese-American movie star of silents (THE TOLL OF THE SEA, and PICADILLY) to the talkie… 1 hour ago

