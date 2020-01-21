Global  

Zendaya & Timothee Chalamet Spotted Shopping Together at Bed Bath & Beyond

Just Jared Jr Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet were seen out at Bed Bath and Beyond this weekend. An employee at the shop in New York City, spotted the two in the store and shared the encounter with a friend, according to Elle. “TIMOTHÉE AND ZENDAYA HANGING OUT SAY ON GOD,” the pal captioned. “Timmy and Zendaya were hanging [...]
