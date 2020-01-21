Zendaya & Timothee Chalamet Spotted Shopping Together at Bed Bath & Beyond
Tuesday, 21 January 2020 () Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet were seen out at Bed Bath and Beyond this weekend. An employee at the shop in New York City, spotted the two in the store and shared the encounter with a friend, according to Elle. “TIMOTHÉE AND ZENDAYA HANGING OUT SAY ON GOD,” the pal captioned. “Timmy and Zendaya were hanging [...]
Running from store to store, finding the perfect gift for everyone on your list can get a little overwhelming. Let Bed Bath & Beyond do the heavy lifting this season! Stephanie Brown joins us from Bed..