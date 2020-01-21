Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Share Kiss in 'Nobody But You' Music Video - Watch Here!

Just Jared Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani share nothing but sweet moments in the brand new video for their duet, “Nobody But You“! The song appears on Shelton‘s compilation album Fully Loaded: God’s Country, which was released late in 2019. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Gwen Stefani The song recently peaked at #9 on the [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Billboard News - Published < > Embed
News video: Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Release 'Nobody But You' Video | Billboard News

Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Release 'Nobody But You' Video | Billboard News 01:20

 Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani share their relationship with fans in the video for the country singer’s heartfelt new single “Nobody But You.”

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton rule out album [Video]Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton rule out album

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have no plans to make an album together. The couple previously released 'Go Ahead and Break My Heart' in 2016 and recently collaborated again on 'Nobody But You' and..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:03Published

Bebe Rexha Talks Teaming Up With Blake Shelton on 'The Voice' & Being Embraced By the Country Music World | Grammys 2020 [Video]Bebe Rexha Talks Teaming Up With Blake Shelton on 'The Voice' & Being Embraced By the Country Music World | Grammys 2020

Bebe Rexha Talks Teaming Up With Blake Shelton on 'The Voice' & Being Embraced By the Country Music World | Grammys 2020

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 02:02Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Give Romantic Performance of 'Nobody But You' Duet at 2020 Grammys: Watch

The start of the 2020 Grammys began on a somber note with a tribute to fallen basketball legend Kobe Bryant on Sunday night (Jan. 26), and ...
Billboard.com Also reported by •E! OnlineJust JaredFOXNews.comEntertainment TonightBollywood Life

WATCH TONIGHT: Gayle King Interviews Music’s Biggest Stars Ahead Of GRAMMY Awards Weekend

Watch Gayle King's interviews with Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Jonas Brothers, Lil Nas X, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and more ahead of music's biggest night on...
CBS 2 Also reported by •FOXNews.comJust JaredBollywood Life

Tweets about this

sallyblue97

Sally Blue RT @thebootdotcom: .@blakeshelton + @gwenstefani professed their love on the #Grammys stage tonight: https://t.co/a6GzH0pZgS 4 seconds ago

sallyblue97

Sally Blue RT @957WKML: Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani perform a beautiful #GRAMMYs duet. https://t.co/02mWdoeSYp 17 seconds ago

sallyblue97

Sally Blue RT @Lynnsinger8: Nobody But You (Duet with Gwen Stefani) by Blake Shelton is #1 on iTunes Country music videos chart. https://t.co/Y2uMyJT… 2 minutes ago

sallyblue97

Sally Blue RT @US1035: Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani Give Romantic Performance Of 'Nobody But You' https://t.co/7KW8lj3W0C 2 minutes ago

sallyblue97

Sally Blue RT @thebulltucson: #BlakeShelton, #GwenStefani Give Romantic Performance Of 'Nobody But You' https://t.co/WVLNqd8Det 2 minutes ago

rebeccaalpert1

rebecca lauren RT @karistennevarez: If Gwen Stefani makes an appearance at the Blake Shelton concert I’m rly gonna cry 3 minutes ago

sallyblue97

Sally Blue RT @WPOC: .@BlakeShelton & @GwenStefani were the cutest on the #GRAMMYs stage last night 💞 https://t.co/mvW60HWoXC 3 minutes ago

rebeccaalpert1

rebecca lauren RT @sunny1065lv: 💖 @blakeshelton, @gwenstefani Give Romantic Performance Of 'Nobody But You' https://t.co/F5AhFgceFm #GRAMMYs https://t.co… 4 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.