Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Share Kiss in 'Nobody But You' Music Video - Watch Here!
Tuesday, 21 January 2020 () Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani share nothing but sweet moments in the brand new video for their duet, “Nobody But You“! The song appears on Shelton‘s compilation album Fully Loaded: God’s Country, which was released late in 2019. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Gwen Stefani The song recently peaked at #9 on the [...]
Watch Gayle King's interviews with Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Jonas Brothers, Lil Nas X, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and more ahead of music's biggest night on... CBS 2 Also reported by •FOXNews.com •Just Jared •Bollywood Life