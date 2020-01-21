Global  

Watch: Lil Nas X Shares Sneak Peek At His Fire Doritos Super Bowl Commercial – “Old Town Road Hit Different On Saddle Speakers!”

SOHH Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
Watch: Lil Nas X Shares Sneak Peek At His Fire Doritos Super Bowl Commercial – “Old Town Road Hit Different On Saddle Speakers!”Grammy-nominated rapper Lil Nas X is doing big things in the new year. The hip-hop star has shared a sneak peek at his upcoming Super Bowl commercial. Watch and comment below!

The post Watch: Lil Nas X Shares Sneak Peek At His Fire Doritos Super Bowl Commercial – "Old Town Road Hit Different On Saddle Speakers!" appeared first on .
News video: Lil Nas X Says 'Relationships Are Hard'

Lil Nas X Says 'Relationships Are Hard' 00:44

 Lil Nas X Says 'Relationships Are Hard' The 20-year-old rapper revealed to 'Variety' that he has "met a lot of great people this year," but his busy schedule has gotten in the way. Lil Nas X, to 'Variety' Lil Nas X came out in July of 2019 and while he didn't tell anyone before he announced it...

