Watch: Lil Nas X Shares Sneak Peek At His Fire Doritos Super Bowl Commercial – “Old Town Road Hit Different On Saddle Speakers!”
Tuesday, 21 January 2020 () Grammy-nominated rapper Lil Nas X is doing big things in the new year. The hip-hop star has shared a sneak peek at his upcoming Super Bowl commercial. Watch and comment below!
