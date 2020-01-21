Global  

Got Milk? Obscure Rule Stipulates Senators are Stuck With Either That or Water for Impeachment Trial’s Duration

Mediaite Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
An obscure rule which has come to light mandates that senators are only allowed to drink water or milk during the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump. The internet erupted after journalist Matt Laslo claimed on Twitter, Tuesday, “Sen. Rick Scott tells me the rules only allow senators to drink water and milk on the […]
News video: Senators Argue Into The Night About Impeachment Trial Rules

Senators Argue Into The Night About Impeachment Trial Rules 01:59

 A battle went deep into the night over how the Trump impeachment trial will go forward; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

