Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ( 13 hours ago )

RuPaul is hosting Saturday Night Live for the first time! The RuPaul’s Drag Race host was announced on Tuesday (January 21) as the host of the show’s February 8 episode, with Justin Bieber set as the musical guest for the night. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of RuPaul Houston Texas’ defensive end J.J. Watt [...] 👓 View full article