Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Ruby Rose Cried While Reading This 'Batwoman' Scene

Just Jared Jr Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
Ruby Rose had quite an emotional reaction to a scene in the latest episode of Batwoman! The 33-year-old actress stars as the titular character and in the mid-season return, Batwoman came out as a lesbian to the public. Showrunner Caroline Dries opened up about how Ruby reacted when she first read the script. “She said [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Ruby Rose’s Batwoman just came out as lesbian in the most iconic way

Ruby Rose’s Batwoman broke new ground in its mid-season premiere, which saw the masked hero announce her sexuality to the world. Batwoman returned to screens...
PinkNews


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.