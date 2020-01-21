Global  

Bill Hemmer’s Fox News Show Debut Beats Out CNN Primetime in Monday Ratings

Mediaite Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
Fox News anchor *Bill Hemmer's* new show debuted with a bang on Monday: 1.8 million total viewers and 269,000 in the advertiser coveted 25-54 demographic. That means Bill Hemmer Reports -- the show launched to replace *Shep Smith's* hour -- not only beat out his timeslot rivals on CNN and MSNBC, but also every show in CNN's primetime lineup.
