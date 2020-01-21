Global  

Jeff Bezos’ Phone Was ‘Hacked’ By Saudi Crown Prince, Claims Bombshell New Report

Tuesday, 21 January 2020
There's new reporting about *Jeff Bezos* with a rather stunning claim that his phone was allegedly hacked after opening a message on WhatsApp sent from Saudi crown prince *Mohammed bin Salman*.
News video: Saudi's crown prince denies Bezos phone hacking

Saudi's crown prince denies Bezos phone hacking 01:22

 On Wednesday Saudi's crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman refuted allegations that he hacked Amazon founder, Jeff Bezos' phone. Libby Hogan reports.

6 big things we still don't know in the bombshell report of how Jeff Bezos' phone was hacked by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

6 big things we still don't know in the bombshell report of how Jeff Bezos' phone was hacked by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman** ** · On Tuesday, the Guardian reported an international investigation had concluded that Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos' phone was hacked via a link in a May 2018...
Business Insider

The Saudi hack on Jeff Bezos' phone went on for months and led to gigabytes of personal data being stolen, according to new report

The Saudi hack on Jeff Bezos' phone went on for months and led to gigabytes of personal data being stolen, according to new report· *The Financial Times reported on Tuesday that Saudi Arabia's possible hack of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos' phone may have led to the extraction of dozens of...
Business Insider

klj98290

KJ RT @CREWcrew: News just broke that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman hacked Jeff Bezos' phone via Whatsapp. Who else messaged MBS ove… 3 seconds ago

BotCordial

Cordial Russian Bot RT @paul_furber: Hehehe - Mohammed bin Salman hacked Bezos's phone by sending him an infected video over WhatsApp: https://t.co/3740mlAu… 4 seconds ago

AndreaGil55555

AndreaG RT @Bing_Chris: Per this report: Bezos was in a WhatsApp chat with Saudi's MBS when unprompted the crown prince sent him a random file. The… 7 seconds ago

CentCaps

Century Caps RT @NancyCNBC: Security consultants hired by Jeff Bezos think his phone might have been hacked by Saudi crown prince, report says https://t… 7 seconds ago

cflx

felo RT @business: Jeff Bezos's personal phone was hacked by malware that was sent to him directly by Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman, an… 8 seconds ago

Persiflage77

Persi RT @nycsouthpaw: A WhatsApp message from MBS himself carried the malware that compromised Jeff Bezos’ phone, The Guardian reports. https://… 12 seconds ago

ShaluDhyani

Shalu Dhyani RT @mffisher: UN report: Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’s cellphone was hacked after he got a WhatsApp message from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed… 22 seconds ago

wootlovebarca92

Metha C .™ RT @Gadgets360: Jeff Bezos’s phone said to have been hacked by Saudi Crown Prince https://t.co/UtOaeRWETF 23 seconds ago

