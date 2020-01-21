Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Reese Witherspoon Joins Juliette Binoche & Bel Powley at Armani Prive Fashion Show in Paris

Just Jared Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
Reese Witherspoon sits front row next to Bel Powley for the Giorgio Armani Prive Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday (January 21) in France. The 43-year-old actress and producer stunned in a gorgeous black jumpsuit for the event, where she was introduced to Juliette Binoche at the show. PHOTOS: Check out [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Paris Jackson makes runway debut during Jean Paul Gaultier's final show

Paris Jackson makes runway debut during Jean Paul Gaultier's final show 00:44

 Paris Jackson made her runway debut at Jean Paul Gaultier's final show during Paris Couture Week on Wednesday night.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Reese Witherspoon Launched a Casual Bridal Collection With all Items Under $80 [Video]Reese Witherspoon Launched a Casual Bridal Collection With all Items Under $80

Reese Witherspoon’s Draper James clothing line launched a new bridal collection . which includes tees, totes and accessories for brides, bridesmaids and mothers of the bride. The tees are the..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 00:59Published

Offset Wants to Launch a Women's Fashion Collection [Video]Offset Wants to Launch a Women's Fashion Collection

Offset Wants to Launch a Women's Fashion Collection Offset unveiled his menswear label, Laundered Works Corp, at Paris Fashion Week earlier this month. Following the success of his first show, he..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:44Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Dove Cameron, Gabrielle Union & More Step Out in Style For Ralph & Russo's Fashion Show in Paris

Dove Cameron poses with Gabrielle Union and Kat Graham during the Ralph & Russo Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Monday...
Just Jared

Star Wars' Naomi Ackie Joins Stars at Paris Fashion Week Show

Naomi Ackie sits in the front row alongside Kat Graham and Sophia Bush while attending the Schiaparelli Haute Couture fashion show on Monday (January 20) in...
Just Jared


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.