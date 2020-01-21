Global  

Animated British royal comedy 'The Prince' to make debut on HBO Max

Reuters Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
Animated versions of Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle will have supporting roles in a British royal family satire that will make its debut on AT&T Inc's HBO Max streaming video service, the company said on Tuesday.
News video: Prince Harry shares 'great sadness' over decision to step back from Britain's royal family

Prince Harry shares 'great sadness' over decision to step back from Britain's royal family 00:49

 Prince Harry has broken his silence after opting to step into the British royal family's shadows, revealing he feels "a great sadness".

Royal Pain! Animated Show Satirizing Royal Family Gets Greenlight on HBO Max! [Video]Royal Pain! Animated Show Satirizing Royal Family Gets Greenlight on HBO Max!

An animated show satirizing the Royal Family was announced to debut on the upcoming HBO Max streaming service. Buzz60’s Mercer Morrison has the story.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:50Published

Kate Middleton Reveals She Felt 'Isolated' as a New Mother [Video]Kate Middleton Reveals She Felt 'Isolated' as a New Mother

Kate Middleton shared the struggles she faced after the birth of Prince George.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:39Published


Animated comedy series on British royal family in the works at HBO Max


Indian Express

Orlando Bloom and Condola Rashad to Voice Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in British Royal Show

The new animated series about British royal family comes from producer and 'Family Guy' writer Gary Janetti who is also set to lend his voice to six-year-old...
AceShowbiz Also reported by •NPRCBS News

