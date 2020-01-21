Global  

Jonas Brothers Share 'Camp Rock' Throwback in TikTok Video - Watch!

Tuesday, 21 January 2020
The Jonas Brothers recreate a scene from Camp Rock! Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, and Joe Jonas shared the ultimate throwback in a new video on TikTok. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jonas Brothers “Presented without comment…” they captioned it. Rocking their haircuts from 2008, the clip shows the Jonas Brothers recreating the scene [...]
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published < > Embed
News video: Jonas Brothers announce Las Vegas residency

Jonas Brothers announce Las Vegas residency 00:23

 Jonas Brothers announce Las Vegas residency at the Park MGM. Dates are April 1 to 18, 2020.

Jonas Brothers heading to Las Vegas for residency

The Jonas Brothers are heading to Las Vegas for their first-ever residency.

The Jonas Brothers are heading to Las Vegas for their first-ever residency.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:33Published

Billy Ray Cyrus Dedicates Grammy Wins To Kobe Bryant And Daughter [Video]Billy Ray Cyrus Dedicates Grammy Wins To Kobe Bryant And Daughter

Billy Ray Cyrus won two Grammys at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California. He won Best Music Video and Best Pop Duo-Group Performance with Lil Nas X. According to Business Insider,..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:32Published


The Jonas Brothers Tease a 'Special Surprise' During Their Grammys 2020 Performance - Watch! (Video)

The Jonas Brothers are talking TikTok – and big surprises! The Happiness Begins hit-makers made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday (January...
Just Jared

Jonas Brothers Take a Ride Through Vegas in 'What a Man Gotta Do' Alternate Video: Watch

The Jonas Brothers go full-on carpool karaoke through Vegas in a new video for "What a Man Gotta Do." The alternate music video,...
Billboard.com


priscilatosate

Jonas Brothers Share 'Camp Rock' Throwback in TikTok Video - Watch!

ElodieAngela

Jonas Brothers recreate iconic Camp Rock scene... with help from Jack McBrayer

SweetAnette96

Jonas Brothers Share 'Camp Rock' Throwback in TikTok Video - Watch!

1ive1ove1earn

Watch the @jonasbrothers recreate a scene from #CampRock!

GinaLawriw

Jonas Brothers Share 'Camp Rock' Throwback in TikTok Video - Watch!

