BTS Announces 'Map of the Soul' Tour 2020 - See the Dates!

Just Jared Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
BTS is hitting the road! The South Korean boy band will be trekking all over the globe with their Map of the Soul Tour, which kicks off on April 11 in Seoul’s Olympic Stadium in South Korea. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of BTS The 37-date tour will hit 17 cities in three continents [...]
News video: BTS Announces 2020 'Map of the Soul' World Tour

BTS Announces 2020 'Map of the Soul' World Tour 00:37

 BTS announced its "Map of the Soul" tour on Wednesday. The first performance is scheduled to be held in Seoul on April 11. According to CNN, the group will then head to North America, Europe, and Japan. They will play at least 17 different venues from Toronto to Tokyo. Members of their fan group...

BTS Announce 'Map of the Soul' Tour Dates

BTS has announced 37 dates for their 2020 Map of the Soul Tour. A tie-in with last year’s Map of the Soul: Persona and the...
Billboard.com Also reported by •IndependentJust Jared Jr

